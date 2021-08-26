650,000 people will have to return parcels; see who

The Ministry of Citizenship began sending a statement by text message demanding the return of installments of emergency aid from citizens who received the benefit improperly. According to the folder, 650,000 people will have to voluntarily return the funds received through emergency assistance.

The return of emergency aid will have to be made by the notified citizens belonging to the group that registered through the digital platforms who, when reporting on the Income Tax return, declared a taxable income greater than R$ 22,847.76 in 2020 or for the citizens who received funds improperly, without meeting the eligibility criteria of the benefit.

Also being notified are people who had some employment relationship at the time of the aid or who were already receiving another benefit from the government, such as retirement, unemployment insurance or who joined the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income. Those who had income incompatible with the emergency aid rules are also being warned.

Messages sent by the Ministry of Citizenship contain the CPF of the beneficiary and the link starting with gov.br. They will be sent by numbers 28041 or 28042. Any SMS sent from different numbers should be disregarded. The message already contains the link to regularize the situation.

Anyone who wants to report fraud can access fala.br (CGU’s Integrated Ombudsman and Access to Information Platform). To consult who had access to emergency assistance, month by month, just access the Transparency Portal.

*with information from Agência Brasil