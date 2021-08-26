a year later, Chinese has sold more than 7,000

After a year on the market, Chery Tiggo 8 shows its potential in the national market with more than 7,000 units sold. Largest and most expensive SUVs from Caoa Chery, the model leaves prejudice aside to be an important player in the segment.

With 250,000 units sold in the international market, the Tiggo 8 was a sure shot by Chery in many places and here, associated with CAOA, it found a new path with good sales.

Having the 15th position in the ranking of national SUV’s, the Tiggo 8 costs R$ 185,490, but the high price doesn’t prevent it from being successful, having sold 907 units in July.

Marcio Alfonso, CEO of Caoa Chery, says: “Launching a product with this level of technology, finish and performance, with such a short history, shows all our capacity to surprise the market. Without a doubt, the Tiggo 8 was a watershed for our company”.

In fact, equipped with a 187 horsepower 1.6 TGDI engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, plus size and price, the Tiggo 8 relies on good content, but not superior to the segment.

Level with the market players, the Caoa Chery SUV found its space, even in a competitive environment and with brands and products already well established here.

With seven seats, the Tiggo 8 can wash up to 1,900 liters of luggage with the seats folded down, with a panoramic sunroof, digital cluster, multimedia with a 10.25-inch screen, Android Auto and CarPlay, dual zone air conditioning, leather seats , between others.

Even though it has only been on the market for one year, Caoa Chery is already testing the Tiggo 8 Plus, updating the current model and highlighting a cluster-infotainment set integrated in two screens, in addition to a renewed style.

This one, however, may still have the new 254 horsepower 2.0 TGDI engine, although it is likely that Caoa Chery will only release it in the premium Exeed brand.