Acid attack leaves two injured in Tokyo subway station – News

Two people suffered burns in an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station carried out by a man who managed to escape, police said.

The attack took place at Shirokane Takanawa station, in a residential area of ​​Tokyo, on Tuesday (24) night, while the capital of Japan was the scene of the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games under strict security measures.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old businessman, suffered burns to his face after the suspect threw liquid at him while on the escalator.

The man was seriously injured, according to the NHK public channel, which also reported that the liquid used in the attack was sulfuric acid.

A 34-year-old woman suffered minor burns on her legs, according to the network.

The suspect remains at large, according to the police, who are carrying out search operations in the region.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan, which has strict firearm laws, but attacks with other weapons occasionally occur.

During the Olympic Games in early August, 10 people were injured, one of them seriously, in a knife attack on a train outside Tokyo. The suspect fled, but later turned himself in to the police.

Nearly 60,000 police were deployed for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to Japanese media.

