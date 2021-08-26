Acid attack on Tokyo subway leaves two injured | World

Two people were injured in a sulfuric acid attack on the Tokyo subway on Tuesday (25), the same day as the opening of the Paralympic Games. According to the Japanese press, the aggressor remains at large.

Japanese police investigate the case and carry out searches to try to find the perpetrator. He shot sulfuric acid in the face of a 22-year-old boy who was entering an elevator at Shirokane Takanawa Station in central Tokyo. The boy had much of his face burned by the substance.

A woman passing by at the time of the incident slipped in the liquid and suffered minor burns to her legs.

The two victims were quickly taken to hospital and are conscious, according to Japanese media. Police blocked access to the station for a few hours, but have so far failed to detain the suspect.

The attack took place on the same day as the opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, in a subway station in the center of the Japanese capital. According to local media, authorities fear that new violent incidents could be registered during the event.

In early August, during the Olympic Games, a knife attack on a train outside Tokyo left ten injured. The perpetrator, a Japanese in his 30s, was arrested.

Acts of this type are currently rare in the country, which has strict legislation against violence. However, Japan has a history of mass attacks with poisonous substances.

The most serious of these occurred in the Tokyo subway in 1995, when members of the apocalyptic cult Aum Shinrykio released sarin gas at various stations, killing 13 people and injuring more than 5,500.

Shoko Asahara, the cult’s guru, was sentenced to death and executed by hanging in 2018.