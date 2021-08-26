Actor from “Chiquititas” manifests for the first time after spending ten days missing; watch

Daniel Morozetti, actor who became known for his role in “Chiquititas“, used social media this Tuesday (24) to communicate with fans for the first time since his disappearance. The artist disappeared for ten days, prompting family and friends to organize campaigns to find him. Without giving details about what actually happened, he said he was fine and thanked the concern.

“Good evening guys, how are you? I’m stopping by to thank you all from my heart for all of you, thank you. Saying that everything is fine and, at a better time, we talk, we talk, okay?”, said Daniel, in a video shared on Instagram. In the publication’s caption, the actor wrote “Gratitude”, next to a heart emoji. Check out:

The search for Daniel was included in the Program for Locating and Identifying Missing Persons (PLID) of the Public Ministry of São Paulo and has already been withdrawn. The actor disappeared on August 11, after being seen for the last time in the Perdizes neighborhood. Last Saturday (20), however, actress Luciana Canton stated in her networks that her colleague’s whereabouts had been found.

“People had confirmation today from a family member that Daniel was finally found. My post came out in the media, which was true, until then, that he was still missing, but he finally appeared. Relief and joy”, she wrote, at the time.

Morozetti is known by the general public for playing the character Rui in the most recent version of the children’s soap opera “Chiquititas”. The actor was also part of productions such as “Cidadão Brasileiro” (Record TV, 2006), “Maria Esperança” (SBT, 2007) and “Vende-se Um Véu de Noiva” (SBT, 2009).