Actress is hospitalized after accident in Black Panther 2

Letitia Wright, the Shuri of Marvel Films, had an accident in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Black Panther 2). She had minor injuries, according to Deadline.

The accident occurred during night recordings in Boston, USA. The injury occurred during an action scene in the movie.

“Letitia Wright suffered minor injuries today while filming an action scene for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care at a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” said a Marvel spokesperson.

Sources say the accident will not impact Marvel’s filming schedule. It is worth noting that the Marvel film is being mostly shot in Atlanta.

More about Black Panther 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Black Panther 2) is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character, Black Panther. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to 2018 Black Panther and part of the MCU.

The film is being directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Black Panther 2) premieres on July 8, 2022.

