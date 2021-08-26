Afraid of a new war, Globo becomes a “severe mother” with Roger after attacking Flamengo

The Sports Management of Globe scolded the ex-player Roger Flores, current commentator of the team led by Luis Roberto in the network’s football broadcasts. The hard on the former athlete was motivated by a statement made by him in the game Ceará x Flamengo.

During the match of the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, Roger Flores stated that the Rio de Janeiro club would have sent the coach Renato Gaucho don’t put the attacker Peter in the field. Later, the technician denied the information.

Flamengo did not release Pedro to the Brazilian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Under the justification of having paid a lot of money for the player, the team vetoed his going to Japan. During the broadcast, Pedro appeared with an angry face and that’s when the commentator said without proof that “an order from above” prevented Renato from placing Pedro in the game.

At a press conference held after the 1-1 draw, Renato Gaúcho countered the journalist: “I think it’s even funny. Roger was a great player, he’s a great commentator, I have great admiration for him, but his feeling this time went totally wrong… Mind you!”.

According to Notícias da TV, Globo executives asked Roger not to speak in this line of reasoning anymore due to the repercussions. The channel did not punish the employee, who was assigned to Grêmio x Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (25th), at 9:30 pm.

Globo saw the comment with bad eyes due to the strength of Flamengo, the main team in the country. The Rio de Janeiro club has already moved its legal department on other occasions for similar situations involving journalists.

Controversy

Last weekend, football on Globo gave rise to another controversy. Cléber Machado vented after Luan, from Corinthians, was elected the best player on the field in Craque do Jogo.

“I understand that fans are sometimes angry with a player. Sometimes we think it’s a good mood, but sometimes it’s kind of embarrassing”, analyzed.

“Sometimes a little goes by, I think? Voting is free, everyone votes for whoever they think they have to vote for, but I think Luan doesn’t deserve it. Anyway? Each one with their electoral conscience”, he joked.