After 10 days missing, actor from Chiquititas speaks on video – Famous

Daniel Morozetti via Instagram stories (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Daniel Morozetti, actor who became known for participating in the children’s soap opera Chiquititas, at the SBT, spoke for the first time this Tuesday night (24/08) after being missing for about 10 days.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor reassured friends and fans, said he was fine, however, he did not give details about the disappearance, stating only that he will come back to speak again in the future.

“Good night people. Alright? I’m stopping by to thank you all for your affection and to say that everything is fine. At the best time we talk, we talk. Thanks. Gratido”, said the artist, through the social network.

In the comments tab, celebrities, friends and fans demonstrated. “It looks good”, wrote the actress Camilla Camargo. “Brother, I love you,” said the actor Julio Machado. “Dani… kisses, we love you”, reinforced the actress Lilian Blanc. “I miss you so much, dear. I love you”, commented the actor Ivam Cabral. “Dani, hell scare… I texted you, call me when you can bro. If you take care of yourself, man, I’m very interested in you, you know,” said the actor Johnnas Olive.

Daniel been missing since August 11th. Friends and family started campaigning through the networks to try to find him. On the 20th, the artist’s mother announced that he had been found.

in addition to Chiquititas, Morozetti acted in Mary hope and for sale a bridal veil, on the channel of Silvio Santos, and in the serial Brazilian citizen, gives Record TV.