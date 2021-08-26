After 12 hours at sea, Irish is saved by a pod of dolphins: “It was definitely an experience”

Sounds like a fisherman’s story, but it happened in real life! This Sunday (22), Irishman Ruiari McSorley was on the coast of Tralee, west of Ireland, when he decided to take advantage of his free time to swim. He left all his clothes on the sand and went into the sea, just wearing his swimming trunks.

After swimming a distance of about five kilometers, he realized that he didn’t have the strength to go back to shore. It seemed that all was lost and Ruairi would drown. However, the boy was saved by a group of dolphins that prevented him from succumbing for 12 hours at sea.

In addition to the help of animals, he had support from humans too! People began noticing McSorley’s disappearance hours later, when the local Coast Guard found his clothes on the beach and asked the National Rescue Institution to rescue him. The young man was found after 10 hours of searching, surrounded by aquatic mammals, on Castlegregory beach, about 8 kilometers from the place he was.

According to information from the Irish Independent newspaper, Ruiari was found well, but showing some signs of hypothermia. “He was very, very lucky. There is no doubt about it. Half an hour later and he’d be dead”, said rescue operation crew member Finbarr O’Connell.

McSorley gave more details on how the dolphins saved him, and that he was startled when he saw the animals approaching: “I came across those black fins in the water, and I wasn’t sure if they were dolphins or sharks. I thought: ‘maybe it would have been a good idea to research this before swimming’. But it was the first option, and they didn’t do me any harm. They just swam around me. To be honest, maybe they saved me. It was definitely an experience.”

The man was taken to Kerry University Hospital and said he was feeling 100% well after the break. “The only problem is my kidneys that need some help, but it hasn’t had any major damage. I just need to stay in the hospital for a while to get warm. Other than that, I’m great”, he explained.

The lucky one ended the interview thanking all the effort the rescue team had to find him: “They are wonderful people, I have to say. They are not doctors or paid professionals, they are volunteers. They found me, wrapped me in blankets and always checked my temperature. In addition to running to drop me off at the hospital”. Ufa! Suairi can already ask to participate in The Little Mermaid’s live-action, huh? Hahahaha