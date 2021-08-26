After banning sexually explicit content on the platform, OnlyFans backtracks

On its Twitter, OnlyFans, a virtual platform for subscription adult content, on Wednesday (25) ruled out its initiative to ban users from posting material displaying “sexually explicit conduct.”

“We obtained the necessary assurances to support our diverse breeder community and suspended the planned policy change for October 1st,” tweeted OnlyFans.

Earlier this week, the London-based company said the banning guideline was in line with requests from its partner banks and its payment providers.

OnlyFans did not immediately respond to questions asking for more details about the “obtained warranties”.

In an interview with the Financial Times, OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely blamed the “unfair” treatment of banks, which makes it difficult for the company to pay creators.

The company preferred to remain silent and did not comment on the matter at this time.

The platform, founded in 2016 and which gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, claims to have 30 million users.

The site has found a niche of virtual content creators who are making money directly from fans through social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Sex workers turned to OnlyFans to sell content and make money more securely on the internet during the pandemic.