After becoming a target of the Federal Police, singer Sérgio Reis is hospitalized in São Paulo

the country singer Sergio Reis he was admitted on Tuesday (24), at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, days after he became the target of a Federal Police operation due to a leaked audio.

The information was confirmed by the presenter Geraldo Luís, who posted images on his Instagram at the hospital, next to the countryman.

“I came to visit my dear friend @serjaoofficial at the hospital. He is better and beside his beloved Angela. He had to be hospitalized yesterday, soon at home, God willing”, said Geraldo.

To UOL, the singer’s team said that it is not yet authorized to respond about the hospitalization of Sérgio Reis, and that it will talk to the countryman to “clarify the facts better”.

Last Friday (20th), the Federal Police searched the singer’s house and federal deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC-RJ), at the request of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The action investigates the incitement of violent and threatening acts against democracy.

The singer was also banned by the minister Alexandre de Moraes to get closer to Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, in a measure “to avoid the practice of criminal offenses and to preserve the physical and psychological integrity of ministers, senators, civil servants there, as well as the general public who daily attend and transit the surroundings,” said the magistrate’s order.

Days earlier, recordings circulated on social media in which Sérgio Reis called for a truck driver strike to pressure the Senate to accept impeachment orders against Moraes and also STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso, targets of Bolsonaro attacks.

