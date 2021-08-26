After fan criticism, Record changes broadcasting scheme for A Fazenda 13 · TV News

The target of constant criticism from fans of A Fazenda, the 24-hour broadcast of the reality on PlayPlus will feature news in the next season. According to information released on Wednesday (25), Record changed the digital transmission scheme and prepares simultaneous camera signals for platform subscribers.

In the list of news for the 13th season, the streaming service will feature eight exclusive cameras. Thus, it will be possible to follow different events at the venue, similarly to what happens with Big Brother Brasil on Globoplay and on the pay-per-view service available on pay TV. The information is from journalist Flavio Ricco (R7). O TV news contacted Record, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

Until the most recent seasons of A Fazenda and Power Couple Brasil, PlayPlus left only one channel available with the 24-hour signal of the reality. Thus, cases of changing cameras and cuts in the transmission of dialogues were frequently reported by the public, who complained about the (lack of) quality of the platform.

Scheduled for release on September 14, A Fazenda 13 will be presented by Adriane Galisteu, and Lidi Lisboa will command the digital content. On Monday (23), Record banged the hammer on the participants of the new season. As anticipated by TV news, former BBC Arcrebiano de Araújo, Bil, and model Liziane Gutierrez are on the broadcaster’s radar.

This year, 21 famous people will be confined in Itapecerica da Serra (SP), and the reality will feature 94 episodes, shown every day on Record. Extra content will be broadcast on Record News and on the reality’s digital platforms.

