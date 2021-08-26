After hearing from the doctor that he would die in 3 months, he dieted and dried 130 kg – 08/26/2021

Weighing over 235 kg, Rafael Cândido, 30, had several health problems related to obesity. After hearing from a doctor that he wouldn’t live for long, the communicator decided to stay in bed waiting for death to arrive.. But she didn’t come and, tired of standing still, the miner decided to put an end to the situation. Next, Rafael tells how he managed to lose weight:

“My mother separated from my father when I was 3 years old. She had to work to support our family and my sister and I were alone at home all day. We only ate junk food and I started to gain weight as a child. At 13 years ago, I already weighed 100 kg and was obese.

I even tried to do exercises to lose weight, but as I didn’t see results I gave up and gained more weight. In 2015, I had an inflammation in a blood vessel in my leg and became bedridden. The doctor prescribed steroids to contain the problem and the use of the drug made me gain even more weight. Three years later, I was already weighing 234 kg — and from then on I stopped weighing myself.

Image: Personal file/Instagram playback

I ate absurdly too much of everything. I got up at dawn desperate to eat – and it wasn’t a little snack, not. I made a plate of food, even cold, because I was so desperate to feed myself.

I’m a good friend of Nany People and, when she participated in the reality show “A Fazenda” (Record), she stopped doing some events in my city, Poços de Caldas (MG). I had already worked in radio and created a character, the Gordanitta, to take Nany’s place in comedy presentations.

I started doing many events and the character took me to various places, such as “Programa do Ratinho”. In August 2018, one of the producers of SBT said that he would not call me anymore because he was afraid that I would die on the road, because of obesity and the health problems I had. He warned that I needed to take care of myself, as it was clear that I was almost unable to walk.

Image: Personal file/Instagram playback

That was a blow, because the character was growing and obesity started to stop me from doing something I really enjoyed, which was being on stage.

I went to look for a bariatric surgeon to operate, but during the battery of exams it was detected that I already had kidney failure. The doctor spoke directly to my mother, with me at his side:

Look, two to three months from now he will have his kidneys paralyzed and there will only be a transplant or hemodialysis session left. But in the situation in which he finds himself, he won’t stand either of them. he will die

I also had respiratory problems, swollen heart, hypertension, prediabetes, liver fat (hepatic steatosis). That is, practically with your foot in the grave.

I looked for another doctor to do the bariatric, but he warned that no specialist would lay a hand on me to do the surgery, as I had so many health problems that it was almost certain that I would die during or after the operation.

Image: Personal file/Instagram playback

At that moment, I felt that I lost the only tool that could save me from obesity, which was surgery. I had already lost work, I stopped all my life, I couldn’t even hit the road. I went into depression, had anxiety attacks, and started having kidney cramps.

My life became just lying in bed, waiting for death to come. Every morning I woke up disappointed because I saw that I hadn’t died—and my mother was suffering from that situation.

After the three months that the doctor had given me, I was already fighting with God for not dying: ‘I’m really going to stay here suffering, until when?’ I complained in my prayers.

I needed my mother’s help to get dressed and soon I wouldn’t even be able to take a shower or clean myself after I needed the bathroom. Seeing all my mother’s suffering —and mine for not dying soon—, I started researching healthy eating on the internet.

I put on paper the diet I should follow to lose weight. Nothing too complex. I started eating more vegetables, such as cabbage and zucchini, and reduced my consumption of rice, pasta, sugar and all other refined carbohydrates.

Image: Personal file/Instagram playback

I also started walking in the square near my house with my dog. I took small turns because my mobility was very limited.

In January 2020, a month after these changes, I had already lost 16 kg. The beginning was very difficult, I didn’t think it would have worked, but seeing that I lost weight was a dose of encouragement, something inexplicable. Only those who experience this know what it feels like.

From then on, I started to have an even more regulated diet, to take longer walks and, even with difficulty, I started to climb the six flights of stairs in my building (I would arrive home purple, almost dying).

In the second month, I lost 21 kg. Lowering 200 kg gave me a lot of strength. I stopped taking kidney medicine, but I started to get calculi and I was living in the hospital. This made the diet a little difficult. But I stayed firm and lost another 15 kg. I was already able to walk for 60 to 90 minutes every night on an avenue and I started to wear size 68 pants.

Image: Personal file/Instagram playback

Image: Personal file/Instagram playback

I felt that walking at night helped me to control my anxiety and avoid binge eating at night.

After 17 months in this daily fight, 130 kg were eliminated. Today I weigh 104 kg and use the number 50. That’s because I have a lot of excess skin, around 15 kg to 20 kg. I will undergo reconstructive surgery now in September.

The love I feel for my mother was able to make me survive and overcome the death decree they gave me. There is no other explanation. I lost weight because of her.

After losing weight, I met the doctor who attended me there at the beginning and he said: ‘I didn’t believe you would be able to lose weight. I thought I was going to die. It’s surreal what you’ve done, because losing weight is possible, but not everyone gets it. Congratulations on your dedication and effort!’.”

Want to lose weight? Receive a free training and diet plan in your email

Do you want to change habits, start exercising, eat healthier and lose weight? O Live well prepared a series of newsletters with a training program and a diet to lose weight (this link has the box for you to register to receive them). By subscribing to the newsletter of #VivaBem Project, you will receive in your email, over 12 weeks, a complete and free plan with exercises, menus and tips to change your lifestyle, which will help you reach the goal of eliminating body fat, gaining muscle and, above all, adopting healthier habits. Follow our program and share your new healthier daily life and your results on social networks with #ProjetoVivabem.