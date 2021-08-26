After punishment of Rogério Caboclo, CBF chooses new president | Soccer

Disclosure After punishment of Rogério Caboclo, CBF chooses new president

The Board of Directors (CA) of the CBF

chose one new president

interim for the entity in a meeting this Wednesday morning. The vices, who make up the CA, indicated the Bahian Ednaldo Rodrigues

to replace Colonel Nunes until the case Rogério Caboclo

is completed. The decision was taken less than 24 hours after the entity’s Ethics Committee gave Caboclo a 15-month removal sentence for inappropriate conduct and dismissed the accusation of sexual harassment made by a former employee.

The CA’s decision, however, can be challenged by Rogério Caboclo, if he so wishes. To interlocutors, he says that his defense is still evaluating the case. His understanding is that it would be up to him to indicate his replacement. To make the answer, he would base himself on article 61 of the CBF regulation, which says that “the Vice-President who is appointed by him will replace the President, in case of absence, leave or impediment.”

Caboclo was removed from office three months ago, and that time is deducted from the penalty. In other words, in practice, he can return to the position a year from now. He still has about six months of term to go, until the new president-elect — who is expected to be chosen in April of next year — takes over.