Agnaldo Timóteo’s house is invaded in Barra da Tijuca

(credit: Jardiel Carvalho/Disclosure)

The home of the late singer Agnaldo Timóteo, in Rio de Janeiro, was invaded in the early hours of this Wednesday (25/8). Two men climbed over the wall and set fire to the “for sale” sign. An employee who was there, due to a previous invasion, managed to control the fire.

The mansion in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, is part of the legacy left by the artist, who was yet another victim of covid-19. Agnaldo left half of the equity, valued at R$16 million, to 14-year-old Keyty Evelyn. She was raised by the singer since she was 2 years old and became the singer’s greatest heiress.

On August 16, the house was destroyed, the gate and windows of the mansion were forced. The nephew and former advisor, Timotinho, released a video of what happened.

The singer’s lawyer, Sidney Lobo Pedroso, suspects that the attacks are related to the distribution of inheritance. He concludes that the necessary measures have already been taken by the police.