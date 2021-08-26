Agnaldo Timteo’s house invaded and destroyed in Rio de Janeiro – Famous

Agnaldo Timteo (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

A house that belonged to Agnaldo Timeto, killed in May due to complications from COVID-19, was invaded and depredated in Rio de Janeiro. The property is located in Barra Tijuca, an upscale neighborhood in the capital, and was violated in the early morning hours of last Monday (08/23).

The information was confirmed by Sidnei Lobo Pedroso, the singer’s lawyer, to UOL. “Two people jumped the wall at 2:00 am. They set fire to a backpack and a ‘for sale/for rent’ banner present at the site,” Sidnei explained.

Sidnei Lobo shows photos of depredations at Agnaldo’s house (photo: Sidnei Lobo Pedroso)

The lawyer also reported that one of the building’s windows was vandalized in early August. Sydney said a police report will be opened for the case to be investigated. “Agnaldo’s house is under constant attack. We are under some kind of provocation. I have an obligation to protect the assets of Keyty Evelin and the other heirs determined by Justice. I’m taking care of everything so that the police can investigate,” he pointed out.

Agnaldo Timteo’s house has a damaged window (photo: Sidnei Lobo Pedroso)

Ketlyn Evelin, quoted by Sidnei in his speech, the singer’s adopted daughter. The legitimacy of her adoption was recently recognized, which guarantees her legal rights as heir to Agnaldo’s estate. Sindei Lobo himself, the family’s trusted man, is the girl’s tutor.