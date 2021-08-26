Aguirre wins new option for Lindoso’s vacancy and remains in doubt

Diego Aguirre won a new option for the game against Atlético-GO, on Sunday (29), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Mauricio is back to training at Internacional after recovering from injury. The midfielder, right away, is a candidate to join the team and increases the doubts for the replacement of Rodrigo Lindoso.

The defensive midfielder is suspended due to the third yellow card. The first alternative for a vacancy on the team is Johnny, who could keep the tactical idea established by the coaching staff.

But there are other options, such as placing centralized Boschilia, like what happened in part of the game against Santos. Despite being a midfielder, the player is considered fit to perform the role by the Uruguayan coach.

Mauricio appears as a third way. His entry into the starting lineup could change the position of Edenilson or Patrick. Either of the two could play the role of Lindoso, with the former Cruzeiro player acting open on one side.

The possibility of Mauricio acting centrally is small, as this would leave Rodrigo Dourado solely responsible for marking in front of the defense and weaken the sector.

Colorado has a free week for training until the game, scheduled for the Antônio Accioly stadium, at 18:15 (GMT). With 22 points, the team from Rio Grande do Sul occupies the 10th place in the classification.