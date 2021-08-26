Alex is excited about São Paulo’s victory over Palmeiras in the under-20 and sends a message to the crowd: “A lot of dream involved”

São Paulo was eliminated by Palmeiras from Copa Libertadores after being defeated 3-0, last Tuesday (17th), in the middle of Allianz Parque. This was Tricolor’s first loss to the rival in the South American competition. But, it didn’t take less than a week for the Sovereign’s fans to start making fun of the Palmeirenses again.









Last Monday (23), the boys from Cotia didn’t know about Palmeiras and won the Choque Rei by 4-2, in a match valid for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. It is worth remembering that the two teams compete for the status of the best youth category in Brazil in 2021.

And who was very important for the triumph was coach Alex. Champion of Libertadores by Palmeiras in 1999, the former player started working as a coach this season. The professional on his twitter account congratulated the team and stated that he is always thinking about evolving.

São Paulo beat Palmeiras 4-2 in the Brasileirão U-20



“We followed. A lot of dreaming involved and a lot of work to do”, said the coach, who before arriving in São Paulo was a commentator for some years at ESPN Brasil.

Some Tricolor fans praised the coach in the comments: “I didn’t expect less from you,” said one fanatic from São Paulo. “It’s making São Paulo fly! Congratulations talent! I love you legend”, completed another member of the crowd.