All advertised on Xbox Stream

Microsoft revealed more news about a number of its games and services during Xbox Stream, the company’s pre-Gamescom 2021 event. Several new trailers and more in-depth information on upcoming games, as well as new additions to the Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass have been announced.

Read more: Mike Brown unveils Forza Horizon 5 news and gameplay at Gamescom 2021

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has trailer revealed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human received a new gameplay trailer during the Xbox presentation today (24). During it, the narrator explains that “the virus started, but people made the world the way it is; the world broke down, people fought each other, and hope died”, in a very pessimistic tone.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrives on December 7th this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Age of Empires 4 explains the mechanics of trebuchets

The presentation of Age of Empires IV during the Xbox stream presented a novelty, to say the least, unusual: a video of a mechanical engineer explaining everything about the game’s trebuchets. If you wanted to know how this type of catapult works, your time has come!

10 new indies come to Xbox Game Pass

A number of Humble Bundle games will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from the day of its release. In all, there will be 10 new indies titles integrated into the service. See the complete list here and know that one of them is already available.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on its way to consoles

Xbox Cloud Gaming will hit consoles later this year. The service allows you to play games through the cloud, using only the internet and without the need to install the game. It is also possible to continue the adventure where it left off with the Smart Delivery system. See all the details in our full text here.

Sea of ​​Thieves crossover with Borderlands

Sea of ​​Thieves has just won a crossover with Borderlands. The content is free and can be redeemed between this Wednesday (24) and 7 September.

Into the Pit is announced

With an agitated trailer that showcases a lot of magic and different types of monsters, Into the Pit was announced on Xbox Steam. Learn more about this interesting title here.

Stray Blade, a new action RPG

Developed by Point Blank Games studio and published by 505 Games, Stray Blade is an action-RPG focused on exploration. The novelty promises to have “intense combat as the player explores ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization.” Stray Blade will be released in 2022.

State of Decay 2 will receive new update

A new update for State of Decay 2 was announced this Tuesday (24th) during Xbox’s presentation at Gamescom 2021. Learn all about Homecoming in our new feature introduction text.

The Gunk Receives Gameplay Trailer

In The Gunk, players will control a pair of space explorers who will have to deal with a mysterious goo that is corrupting a dangerous planet. Check out the new trailer and learn more about this interesting title here.

Crusader Kings 3 will arrive for consoles

Previously available only for PC, Crusader Kings 3 is on its way to consoles and will also come to the Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Controller

A new Xbox controller was announced during Xbox Stream. The Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Controller features colorful and spary delailles and is now on sale in the US. it remains to be seen if it will also be available here in Brazil.

News, new trailers and Forza Horizon 5 interview

New trailers, including the initial eight-minute race, new vehicles and an interview with the game’s creative director marked a number of new features for Forza Horizon 5. Don’t miss it and see it all here.

