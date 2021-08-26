Alok, Vitão and Maria Gadú visit indigenous encampment in Brasília | Federal District

is the call time frame, a thesis that the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) accepted in 2013 by granting the Santa Catarina Environmental Institute (former Foundation for Technological Support to the Environment – Fatma) the repossession of an area located in part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, where the Ibirama LaKlãnõ Indigenous Land is located and where the peoples live xokleng, guarani and kaingang.

At the time, the TRF-4 maintained the decision taken in 2009 by the Federal Court in Santa Catarina. The STF will judge an appeal from the National Indian Foundation (Funai) questioning the TRF-4 decision.

O singer Vitão was at the camp on Tuesday (24), to show support for the indigenous cause. In a post, he declared “Brazil is indigenous, it has always been and always will be. Enough of inhumanity and injustice”.

O DJ Alok and singer Maria Gadú went to the place early this Wednesday afternoon. Alok took pictures talking to the indigenous people and with a baby on his lap.

Katu Tupinamba, who came from Ilhéus, Bahia, to the camp in Brasília says that the support of artists “strengthens the movement”.

“All support is welcome. Those who support us are because they recognize that we are natives, understand that we have the right to land, even because we do not fight for land, we fight for life. Without land, we are nothing”, says the indigenous Katu Tupinamba.

Kumreiti Cardoso Kiné, from Pará, also highlights the importance of recognizing the movement against the approval of the time frame. “Those who are here understand that our history did not begin in 1988, it began in 1500, that is why we are here saying no to the time frame.”

Who are the indigenous people camped in Brasília?

The camp on the Esplanada dos Ministérios was set up on Sunday (22) and brings together around 6,000 indigenous people from 170 people, according to the organizers. The forecast is for the group to stay until Saturday (28) in the DF, while following the vote on the demarcation of land in the STF.

The movement’s leaders said that the camp and the demonstrations that have occupied the central streets of the federal capital since Tuesday are acts “for the guarantee of their original rights and against the time frame.” Indigenous peoples also denounce “the worsening of violence against native peoples, inside and outside traditional territories”.

Indigenous people also camped in Brasília in June, against the approval of Bill (PL) 490/07, which creates a “time frame” in the law, in addition to allowing the cooperation contract between Indians and non-Indians for economic activities and enabling contact with isolated peoples “to mediate state action in the public interest”.

The PL determines that indigenous lands are those that were occupied by traditional peoples on October 5, 1988. In other words, proof of ownership of the land is required on the day of the promulgation of the Federal Constitution.

Under current legislation, demarcation requires the opening of an administrative process within the National Indian Foundation (Funai), with the creation of an identification and delimitation report made by a multidisciplinary team, which includes an anthropologist. There is no need for proof of ownership on a specific date.

In addition to implementing the time frame, the text also prohibits the expansion of lands that have already been demarcated, regardless of the criteria and claims made by the interested indigenous peoples.

There is also a point widely criticized by non-governmental organizations regarding a section of the project that would make room for greater flexibility in contact with isolated peoples, which could pose a social and health hazard to the communities.

The text of the Bill was approved by the Commission for the Constitution of Justice (CCJ), in the Chamber of Deputies, and is awaiting analysis by the House Plenary, which has no date set. Afterwards, if it passes, it goes to the Senate.