Amazon Gamer Week Gets Discounts on Laptops, Monitors, and More | Which one to buy?

Components to build a gamer computer also appear at a discount. You can find a department with offers on motherboards and another for cheaper AMD processors, for example. Amazon also promises advantages for Prime customers, with exclusive promotions for those who subscribe to the service, which costs R$9.90 per month, but can be tested for free. Among the benefits are the price reduction on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) controller and the Viper Mini mouse, by Razer.

More promotions can be found on the page dedicated to the event. In the list below, the TechAll brings together four products that will be at lower prices during Gamer Week.

Acer’s notebook comes with specifications designed to please the gaming audience. In the option listed, there are 8 GB of DDR4 RAM memory expandable up to 32 GB, 512 GB of internal storage on SSD, which promises high performance, in addition to the Intel Core i7 processor, a 10th generation hexa core. The factory operating system is Windows 10 and the screen offers 15.6 inches with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The video card is a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, from Nvidia, which promises to run many games at maximum quality. Visually, the notebook is black with red accents and has a backlit keyboard, which should make the design more similar to what is expected from a gamer item. The model, which previously cost BRL 7,499, can be purchased for BRL 7,099 at Semana Gamer, a discount of BRL 400. For those who pay in cash, the price is BRL 6,389.

More sectors on sale at Gamer Week

Turtle Beach’s Headset Microphone supports multiple consoles as well as PC, Mac and other mobile devices. The model is said to be ideal for use with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5 controllers. The model’s wire is about 1.2 meters long and has a 3.5 mm connector, 40 mm speakers and a removable omnidirectional microphone, a function that gives the accessory more versatility.

On the cable are controls to adjust volume and mute the microphone, which promise to be easy to use. The manufacturer cites a lightweight frame to provide more comfort during hours of gaming, and the ear foams are lined with synthetic material. The accessory had a reduction of R$90 and can be purchased for R$249.

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game – starting at R$ 149

With 40% off, this should be a good option for PlayStation 4 (PS4) owners. The game from Insomniac Games is a direct continuation of Marvel’s Spider-Man. The 2018 game had Peter Parker as the main character and introduced Miles Morales to the world of video games. Now, Miles is the star of the story and must learn to master his powers and act as a single hero in New York City.

During the review made by TechTudo in 2020, it was possible to highlight the details in the graphics and the news in the powers of Miles’ Spider-Man. The game, which has an original price of R$249, can be purchased with a 40% discount, for R$149.

Aimed not only for gamers, Adata’s external hard drive brings 1 TB of storage and can be used to store games, photos, videos, systems or any other file that the user needs. The small dimensions help in the portability of the product, which during the Amazon event is seen for R$ 289.

The model has a USB 3.2 input, which can provide more speed in data transmission, but it is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0. The reading speed is around 90 megabytes per second and for use in equipment with macOS system it is necessary to perform reformatting.

