Amazon launches new Echo Show 5 and 8 in Brazil with camera and audio improvements

Amazon Brazil announced this Wednesday morning (25), its new smart displays equipped with Alexa assistant. We’re talking about Echo Show 5 and 8, which bring design refinements and even more powerful cameras to video calling. Customers love using Echo Show to keep in touch and in the last year they have made nearly triple the number of video calls globally compared to the previous year. With these new Echo Show devices, we’ve focused on communication functions, bringing a powerful camera with digital zoom and framing capability to the New Echo Show 8, and upgrading the New Echo Show 5 camera – Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. The e-commerce giant also points out that the smaller model maintains the same price as the previous generation, something that has everything to catch the attention of those who are thinking of buying an Echo Show and enjoy life with Alexa. So let’s get to know the main highlights of each device. Just scroll down the page!

With the same purpose as its predecessor, the Echo Show 5 is compact and has a 5.5-inch screen. Amazon points out that the device now delivers another color option to consumers: black, white or the brand new option in blue. Check out the day’s news and sports highlights. Watch your favorite shows and movies with Prime Video, Netflix and more. Play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer, or cook by following Cookpad recipes. The main new feature of this version of the device is its updated front camera to deliver good video calls in HD resolution. Another important highlight is the remote access via Alexa application to check what is happening in the environment. The user can even set up a routine to turn the lights on as soon as he enters a space or even turn off at a certain time. Everything works using the Alexa assistant, and the speaker present in Echo Show 5 delivers good audio quality, with treble and bass to measure. Just like its bigger brother, there’s a physical cover for the camera and the display should go into power-saving mode whenever it’s idle.

The Echo Show 8 is the big news of 2021. The device has an 8-inch HD screen and its front camera is a 13 MP wide-angle camera. With it, the user can even count on zooming during video calls. This makes everyone stay in the center of the screen thanks to auto framing. The Echo Show 8’s two speakers are also an important highlight, as there is stereo, balanced and immersive sound. Ask to browse Prime Video and Netflix TV series or movies, or tell Alexa to play your favorite song from Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify. Amazon also highlights the privacy improvements implemented in the new Echo Show. Thus, it is possible to disable the microphone and even cover the device’s camera in a simple and easy way. The user also has the possibility to view and delete his voice recordings.