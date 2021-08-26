Amazon’s Distribution Center will go into operation in Ceará “in the coming months”

With a forecast of hundreds of jobs, the Amazon Distribution Center in Ceará, installed in Itaitinga, in Greater Fortaleza, will come into operation “in the coming months”. The information is part of the multinational’s announcement made this Thursday morning, August 26th.

With the new equipment, Amazon intends to make Ceará the main point of logistics for distribution of goods in the North and Northeast of Brazil. “The purpose of the new operation is to increase the company’s logistical capillarity in Brazil, improving the customer experience, through greater quantity and proximity of products in the region,” stated the company.

The company’s expectation is that there will be a significant reduction in the delivery time of its products throughout the country.

“We are always focused on offering an even better experience for our customers and the announcement of this expansion reflects our commitment to our consumer, who is the center of our business”, reinforces Ricardo Pagani, Operations Director for Amazon in Brazil, in the announcement of the opening of the Distribution Center in Ceará.

The industrial condominium where is the Amazon CD belongs to LOG and is located right after the border with Maracanaú, where Cerbras is located, and also after another LOG venture, in which the condominium of Diageo and the Distribution Center of Casas Bahia are located (Via, ex-Via Varejo).

As Amazon’s is a little further ahead, it is already considered Itaitinga, but, in any case, it is located in Grande Fortaleza. Soon after, for example, you can see the factory of Ceará M. Dias Branco.

With 54 thousand square meters (m²) of Gross Leasable Area and modules starting at 1.4 thousand m², the project where Amazon is located offers some differentials such as LED lighting and J4 sprinklers, as stated in the LOG Commercial Properties project. (With the collaboration of Beatriz Cavalcante)

