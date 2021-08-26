Amorim and medallion pull the line, Lisca “gives in” and Vasco could have another squad against Ponte Preta

the outburst of Andrey says a lot about the moment of Vasco. Last Saturday (21), the day of the club’s 123 years celebration, Cruz-Maltino suffered another bad performance in the Serie B and was defeated by factory worker, by 2-0. The defensive midfielder, right after the match, did not take it easy and left a strong alert.

“Honestly, as a Vasco child, here since I was five years old, I’m ashamed to come here to speak to our 20 million fans. We have to be hard on ourselves. It’s no use waiting to hit rock bottom to react. It is hard. I have shame in my face. I feel disrespecting Vasco’s fans”, he said.

This coming Sunday (29), in Saint Januario, Against the black Bridge, O Vasco must win if they want to climb the leaderboard – with 28 points, the team occupies 11th position, five away from the G-4. In seven games and just over a month in charge, Stripe sums only 42% of use. The coach, even, should promote some news in the lineup.

Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF



According to the channel “Vascaine Attention”, Leandro Castan and Amorim trained this last Tuesday (24) and can paint as surprises in the team. The defender has great chances to start as a starter, while the forward is still in doubt. The fans, this past week, have been asking for an attack with Daniel-Cano.

In the last round, they entered the field: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Miranda, Ricardo Graça and Zeca; Romulo (Andrey), Bruno Gomes (Caio Lopes) and Sarrafiore (Morato); Marquinhos Gabriel (Galarza), Léo Jabá (Gabriel Pec) and Cano.