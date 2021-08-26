Ana Patrícia and Rebecca end duo in beach volleyball – Web Vôlei

The pair between Ana Patricia and Rebecca came to an end. They decided to follow new paths after placing fifth at the Tokyo Olympics. They have been together since 2017, having won several international titles, a Brazilian title and individual awards.

According to the official statement, the new partnerships will be announced at an opportune time.

– When we got together, our goal was the Olympic Games. We’ve done our best so far. I’m sure that between mistakes and successes we leave all of us on the court. I can only thank you for our partnership and for everything we’ve achieved together. Now we will have different paths but always wishing for the best. I have to say thank you to everyone who supported us, our committee and our sponsors,” Rebecca said.

– We complied with the planning defined back in the day, when we signed the partnership. These were years of learning, which will serve as the basis for everything I will do from now on. I had an Olympic experience when I was only 23 years old and I will work hard to be there again in three years. Many thanks to the sponsors, partners and everyone who worked with us over all these years – concluded Ana Patrícia.

The start of the Olympic cycle for Paris-2024 starts this second semester. Currently, the athletes are waiting for the FIVB international calendar and the CBV national calendar.