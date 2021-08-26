Anatel can hold the Mercado Livre responsible for the sale of pirated products

THE Federal Attorney of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) issued an opinion pointing out that the Free Market can be held responsible for the commercialization of technological products not approved by the regulatory agency in Brazil. In the opinion, the agency also states that you storage and distribution centers of the online marketing platform may be targets of on-site inspections to seize pirated products or products that do not comply with the conditions established in the technical requirements.

At first, the document serves for Anatel’s inspectors, but it can also be used as a basis for actions by the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Revenue. THE The Attorney’s Office stated that the Free Market participates “actively and decisively” in the commercialization of pirated products. The new statement was made in response to a question from Anatel’s Superintendence of Inspection, which pointed out difficulties in the execution of the agency’s Action Plan to Combat Piracy.