Another day of fall in the price of live cattle; check out the highlights of this farm

Schedule:

Brazil: data from crops in Rio Grande do Sul (Emater)

US: second reading of GDP for the second quarter of 2021

US: weekly grain exports

Boi: at arroba there is another day of falls, says Safras & Mercado

According to consulting firm Safras & Mercado, the arroba do boi gordo had another day of falls, this time more widespread among several Brazilian regions. In São Paulo, capital, the price went from R$ 314 to R$ 313 per arroba, in installments, and in Dourados (MS), it went from R$ 316 to an indication of R$ 313. Finally, in Cuiabá (MT) , the arroba went from BRL 307/308 to BRL 304/305

At B3, live cattle futures had a mixed behavior, with some maturities rising and others falling again. The trading session was marked by small variations in quotations. The maturity adjustment for August went from BRL 311.45 to BRL 311.55, in October it went from BRL 311.25 to BRL 310.75 and in November it went from BRL 317.90 to BRL 318, 00 per at sign.

Corn: casualty sequence reaches the seventh day

The Cepea corn indicator reached the seventh consecutive day with low prices per sack. The price varied -0.10% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 97.59 to R$ 97.49 per bag. Even so, in the year, the indicator appreciated 23.95%. In 12 months, prices reached 61.38% high.

At B3, on the other hand, the drop weakened and the behavior of the corn futures contract curve was mixed, alternating between mild highs and lows. The maturity adjustment for September was stable at BRL 95.27, from November it was from BRL 96.28 to BRL 96.07 and from March 2022 it went from BRL 97.85 to BRL 98.08 per bag .

Soybeans: the fall of the dollar continues to put pressure on the bag

The Cepea soybean indicator for the port of Paranaguá (PR) had a day of low prices. The price varied -0.51% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 171.86 to R$ 170.99 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator increased by 11.1%. In 12 months, prices reached 28.58% high.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, on the other hand, soybean futures contracts reached the third day of highs, although this Wednesday, 25, was only a slight appreciation. November maturities rose 0.08% from $13.316 to $13.326 a bushel. The market did test a profit-taking move, but gained momentum during the day.

Coffee: despite the new appreciation of the real, Arabica remains stable in Brazil

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices on the Brazilian market were stable for the second day, even with a new appreciation of the real against the dollar. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink Arabica with 15% cleaning was at R$1,050/1,060, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% cleaning was stable at R$1,060/1,070 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee futures prices had the fourth consecutive high and returned to close to the level of US$ 1.90 per pound. The maturity for December rose 0.32% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 1.8575 to US$ 1.8635 per pound. The market remains very technical and awaits more data on the next Brazilian crop.

Abroad: US stocks rise slightly ahead of important data

US stocks had another day of slight high before the economic calendar adds volatility to the market, which could occur in the next two days. The S&P 500 rose 0.22% to 4,496 points, the Dow Jones advanced 0.11% to 35,405 points, and the Nasdaq, the technology companies index, rose 0.15% to 15,041 points.

Regarding economic data, releases in the US continued to be weaker than at the beginning of the week, with emphasis only on durable goods orders in July, which were slightly above projections. On today’s agenda, the focus will be on second-quarter second-quarter GDP readings and weekly jobless claims.

In Brazil: collection breaks new record in July

Federal tax revenue grew 35.5% in July in real terms, that is, when discounting the effects of inflation, and hit a record for the month, totaling R$ 171.27 billion. The good result helped the Ibovespa to rise 0.50% and close the day quoted at 120,817 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar had a drop of 0.97% and went from R$5.262 to R$5.211.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPCA-15 rose from 0.72% in July to 0.89% in August and returned to above expectations, which expected a change of 0.82%. Again, inflation was pressured by the increase in electricity, gasoline and food costs.