“Anyone who doesn’t invest in cryptocurrencies will regret it” – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news from the financial market

(Daniel Rocha/E-Investor Special) – This Wednesday (25), the influencer Felipe Neto said on Twitter that investors should bet on cryptocurrencies so as not to regret it in a “near future”. According to him, digital assets may have significant gains in the coming years.

“My personal opinion is that anyone who is not investing in crypto today will regret it monstrously in the very near future”, wrote Neto in his profile on the social network.

According to him, the feeling of regret of people who are not investing in cryptocurrencies today will be similar to those who have not resorted to the segment in the last four years. “Many people already regret not having started investing in 2017 and 2018,” he added.

On Tuesday (24), Neto also highlighted his interest in the financial market on Twitter. According to the influencer, after studying the subject, he decided to become an investor. “I didn’t understand anything about the stock exchange and I didn’t see value in this market. Afterwards, I studied the subject and saw that I was wrong”, he said.

My personal opinion is that anyone who is not investing in crypto today will regret it monstrously in the very near future. Just as many people regret not having started investing in 2017-2018. — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) August 25, 2021

