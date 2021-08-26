Application of the 1st and 2nd doses against Covid-19 will continue on Thursday in Salvador; see vaccination schedule and points | Bahia

The application of the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 continues on Thursday (26), for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years who have some type of comorbidity and/or permanent disability and who are residents in Salvador. In addition, there will be immunization for other groups and application of the second dose. [Veja mais detalhes abaixo]

According to the city hall, there will also be an rFirst-dose fishing for people aged 18 years and over, and also for pregnant and postpartum women. There will also be application of the second dose of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac.

Before going to the immunization post, it is necessary to check if the name is registered on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

The City Halls of Salvador also continue to apply doses of the vaccine to people who do not have a name on the SMS website, but who live in the capital of Bahia. To gain access, you must be over 18 years old and make an appointment on the website, appear at the chosen location, with a copy of the updated proof of residence in the name of the SUS card holder or parents, in addition to an identification document with a photo.

Check the vaccination points:

1st dose – Adolescents with comorbidities and/or permanent disability with name registered on the SMS website

Drive: 5 Health Center

5 Health Center Fixed point: 5 Health Center, USF Plataforma, Institute of Neurological Organization of Bahia (ION) Bahia and Association of Friends of Autists of Bahia (AMA).

1st dose – Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities and/or permanent disability without registration on the SMS website

If the adolescent does not have a record on the SMS website to be able to be vaccinated, before traveling to the immunization point, it is mandatory to take reports or medical exams that prove the adolescent’s comorbidity and/or permanent disability, in addition to being a resident from Salvador. At the site, there will be a doctor to perform the registration on the SMS website, in accordance with the indications of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

Fixed Points: APAE (Pituba) and Care Center for Children with Cerebral Palsy (NACPC).

Persons aged 18 years and over – 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

Drives: Arena Fonte Nova, Atakadão Atakarejo and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu).

Arena Fonte Nova, Atakadão Atakarejo and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu). Fixed Points: USF Santa Luzia, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Imbuí, USF Pirajá and USF Cajazeiras V.

Only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine will be able to seek the immunization points. To have access to the immunizing agent, they must be 18 years of age or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women: they must also MUST present a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Birth Certificate (DNV) or birth certificate of the baby.

Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Vaccination points for pregnant and postpartum women: 8 am to 12 pm

Drivers: Atakadão Atakarejo and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu).

Atakadão Atakarejo and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu). Fixed Points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and USF Vila Matos – Rio Vermelho (exclusive to this audience).

People who have their vaccine booster date scheduled for until the day September 1st they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drives: FBDC Cabula, Universe College (ACM Avenue), Unijorge (Parallel), Uninassau (Magalhães Neto Avenue) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

FBDC Cabula, Universe College (ACM Avenue), Unijorge (Parallel), Uninassau (Magalhães Neto Avenue) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros). Fixed points: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), Unijorge (Parallel), USF Vista Alegre, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu and USF Colinas de Periperi

Tomorrow, all the people who have the reinforcement date scheduled for the day august 26 they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drivers: Barradão, Shopping Bela Vista, PAF Ondina and FBDC Brotas

Barradão, Shopping Bela Vista, PAF Ondina and FBDC Brotas Fixed Points: FBDC Brotas, UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado (Clear Waters), UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Curralinho, Barradão and USF Tubarão

People who have their vaccine booster date scheduled for until the day September 1st they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drivers: Shopping da Bahia and Exhibition Park

Shopping da Bahia and Exhibition Park Fixed points: USF Sergio Arouca, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Vale do Matatu, USF João Roma (Jardim Nova Esperança), UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), CSU Pernambués and USF Federation.

