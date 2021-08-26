Army 2021: Russian Helicopters Signs Contract for Delivery of Upgraded Ka-52M Helicopters – Ground Forces

Russian Helicopters Holding Company (a part of Rostec State Corporation) signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation at the “Army 2021” international military and technical forum to supply the first modernized Ka-52M attack helicopters. The first helicopter should be delivered as early as 2022.

Scheduled deliveries of the upgraded helicopters will begin upon completion of state joint tests, which begin in August.

“The Ka-52 is one of the best attack helicopters in the world, but even the best aircraft needs timely modernization, which will expand its combat capability,” said Andrey Boginsky, Managing Director of Russian Helicopters Holding Company. By developing updated versions, our designers took advantage of Alligator’s operating experience, even in real combat situations. Therefore, everything in the modernized attack helicopter aims to improve combat effectiveness in all weather conditions. Under an agreement with the Russian Ministry of Defense, preparations for series production have already started at the AAC ‘Progress’ facility in Primorye.”

The Ka-52M received a modernized avionics complex, equipped with more powerful computers for better performance. With its support, weapon application capabilities were expanded, even in night conditions. The target detection and reconnaissance range at night was doubled.

The helicopter received and tested advanced missiles and weapons. The Ka-52M is adapted to work in conjunction with UAVs. The data obtained from the drones will help the crew to increase situational awareness on the battlefield and significantly improve intelligence gathering from a greater distance.

To increase the helicopter’s efficiency, intensive work is underway to install a radar station with an array of active phase antennas (APAR). The combat radius has been increased. The helicopter is also equipped with an updated BLC (Onboard Cargo Control System).