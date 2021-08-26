Army Commander declares duty with stability and tranquility

The Army commander, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, said in a speech during a Soldier’s Day ceremony today that the ground force is committed to the desires of Brazilian society for tranquility and stability.

“The moment of this fair tribute to the soldiers, who contributed a lot and contribute to the unity and greatness of Brazil, motivates us to reaffirm our commitment to the noblest values ​​of the country and to Brazilian society in its desire for tranquility, stability and development “, said the commander.

The Army commander’s speech comes at a time of tension between the Powers in which President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), supporters and close aides, such as the Chief Minister of the Office of Institutional Security (GSI), retired General Augusto Heleno , speak of “moderating power” of the Armed Forces, a thesis rejected in an injunction by Minister Luiz Fux, currently president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Bolsonaro was present at the Soldier’s Day ceremony, held at the Army Headquarters in Brasília, and there was an expectation that he would make a speech, which ended up not happening.

The president, who was an army captain before entering politics, electing himself a councilor for Rio de Janeiro and later a federal deputy before his victory in the 2018 presidential election, often mentions his connection with the Armed Forces and also frequently affirms that it is the military that guarantee democracy and freedom.

Angered by STF (Supreme Federal Court) decisions unfavorable to him and supporters and amid a campaign of baseless attacks against the electronic voting system, Bolsonaro recently said he could act outside the four lines of the Constitution.