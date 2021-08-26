Army Commander Expresses Commitment to Stability and Peace of Mind

By Eduardo Simões

(Reuters) – Army commander General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira said in a speech during a Soldier’s Day ceremony on Wednesday that the ground force is committed to the desires of Brazilian society for tranquility and stability.

“The moment of this fair tribute to soldiers, who have contributed a lot and contribute to the unity and greatness of Brazil, motivates us to reaffirm our commitment to the noblest values ​​of the country and to Brazilian society in its desire for tranquility, stability and development ”, said the commander.

The Army commander’s speech comes at a time of tension between the Powers in which President Jair Bolsonaro, supporters and close aides, such as the Chief Minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), retired General Augusto Heleno, speak in “ moderating power” of the Armed Forces, thesis rejected in a preliminary decision by Minister Luiz Fux, currently president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Bolsonaro was present at the Soldier’s Day ceremony, held at the Army’s Headquarters in Brasília, and there was an expectation that he would speak, which in the end did not happen.

The president, who was an army captain before entering politics, electing himself a councilor for Rio de Janeiro and later a federal deputy before his victory in the 2018 presidential election, often mentions his connection with the Armed Forces and also frequently affirms that it is the military that guarantee democracy and freedom.

Angered by Supreme Court (STF) decisions unfavorable to him and supporters and amid a campaign of baseless attacks against the electronic voting system, Bolsonaro recently said he could act outside the four lines of the Constitution.

