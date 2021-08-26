Arrested by the PF on suspicion of ‘pyramid’ he had 20 million at home; movement reached R$ 2 billion | Rio de Janeiro

The owner of GAS Consulting Bitcoin, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos , arrested this Wednesday morning (25) in the Federal Police’s Operation KryptosAgentes, had at least R$ 20 million in cash in the house, according to the G1 .

Officially, the Federal Police has not yet released the amount seized at the residence.

The action was commanded by the PF, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Federal Revenue and the National Treasury Attorney. Glaidson is suspected of fraud that moved “billion dollar figures”.

According to the investigations, Glaidson, whose professional background was as a waiter, quickly turned over R$ 2 billion in his accounts.

He was arrested in a mansion in Barra, in the West Zone of Rio. Police seized reais, dollars and euros in cash and even in his home gold bars. Good Morning Rio found that the volume of cash surprised even the agents participating in the action: “Not at Lava Jato,” said one.

Also according to the agents, GAS also presented itself as the owner of R$ 6.9 billion seized in Búzios.

In the early afternoon, at the door of the Superintendence of the Federal Police of Rio, at Praça Mauá, Glaidson’s lawyer, Thiago Minagé, gave an interview.

“It was a surprise. We did not expect this, we were not aware of any type of procedure or investigation that could lead to such a situation. R$ 20 million is an exaggerated and high amount. But it is not an amount that you can say comes from criminal practice. Making money, having R$ 20 million at home, that in itself is not a crime.

The teams left to serve nine arrest warrants and 15 search and seizure warrants in RJ, São Paulo, Ceará and the Federal District. Until the last update of this article, in addition to Glaidson, a man had been arrested at Guarulhos Airport (SP), trying to escape to punta cana, in the Dominican Republic.

O Fantastic this week showed that GAS had been investigated for two years by the scheme, but disguised itself as bitcoin consulting, a digital currency (remember below).

Bitcoin companies are investigated for scam in Região dos Lagos

‘Easy’ profit on ‘cryptocurrencies’

Glaidson promised profits from 10% per month investments in bitcoins, but the task force says that GAS did not even reinvest in cryptocurrencies, doubly deceiving customers.

Glaidson’s company had many investors in Cabo Frio, in the Rio de Janeiro Lakes Region, which became a paradise for financial pyramid-type scams and even earned the nickname New Egypt, like the Fantastic showed two weeks ago.

“Over the past six years, the financial movement of companies involved in fraud presented billionaire figures, given that approximately 50% of this movement occurred in the last 12 months”, informed the PF.

GAS had no website or social media profiles, and the phone available at the Internal Revenue Service did not work.

The warrants were issued by the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio. The Special Action Group for Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco/MPF) and the National Treasury Attorney’s Office are also part of the task force.

A Ministry of Labor record shows that by 2014 Glaidson received just over R$800 a month as a waiter.

In February of this year, Glaidson held a birthday party with the singer’s concert João Gabriel. Two months later, more than BRL 7 million were seized in a helicopter. The money was in three suitcases and, according to investigations, would be taken to São Paulo by a couple who worked for GAS Consultoria Bitcoin.

Earlier, in a police statement, Glaidson denied trading in cryptocurrencies. He claimed that he worked with “artificial intelligence, information technology and software production”. As for the clients, the businessman said that he had been investing in the cryptocurrency business for nine years.

In addition to GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, at least ten companies that offer high and fast profit investments in the city are being investigated.

