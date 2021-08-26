At age 30, Linux is more important than ever

For those who follow closely, it seems like yesterday. But it was 30 years ago, on August 25, 1991, that a 22-year-old student at the University of Helsinki in Finland named Linus Torvalds sent an email to the comp.os.minix mailing list announcing a small project. The text said:

“I’m creating a (free) operating system just as a hobby, it won’t be anything big and professional like GNU, for AT 386 and 486 clones. I’ve been developing it since April, and it’s starting to get ready.” publicity Linus Torvalds

Little did Torvalds know that his project would become far more popular than Minix (heavily studied in computer science courses) or GNU Hurd (the system he refers to in the message), which would be seen by Microsoft as a serious threat to its hegemony or that would be the basis of the success and fortune of large corporations. Not bad for a hobby.

Linus Torvalds, creator of Linux. Image: Césarvr / CC-BY-SA 4.0

Today, more than 70% of smartphones in the world are Android, and the heart of each one is the Linux kernel. Do you have a Smart TV with Web OS, a Chromecast or FireTV? There’s Linux there. Do your kids use a Chromebook to study? Once again, Linux.

Of the 500 most powerful supercomputers in the world, all use a version of Linux as their operating system. And it is the foundation on which the services and products offered by companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc., used by billions of people around the world, run.

Linux was also the system chosen by SpaceX to operate vehicles such as the Falcon rockets and the Crew Dragon capsule, which takes astronauts to the ISS. And he went to other worlds: the Ingenuity helicopter’s onboard computer, which proved possible to fly on Mars and is helping the Perseverance rover explore the planet, runs Linux.

Video game consoles are also embracing Linux, challenging the old (and incorrect) assertion that Linux “can’t play”. The Nintendo Switch operating system, although proprietary, uses both Linux and Android components.

The Steam Deck, Valve’s portable console, runs a Linux-based system. Image: Valve/Disclosure

The recently announced Steam Deck, portable from Valve, runs the Steam OS, which is a Linux distribution. And the mini-consoles that have become a fad in recent years, such as the NES Classic, SNES Classic, Mega Drive Mini and Turbografx-16 Mini are all based on Linux.

Microsoft, whose CEO at the time, Steve Ballmer, once called the system “a cancer,” offers Linux as an option on its cloud computing platform, Azure. Not only that, the use of Linux within the platform surpasses that of Windows Server, and currently the system can even run within Windows 10.

Open source is the secret to success

The secret to Linux’s success is the development philosophy. There is no single “owner” or company behind the system. The source code is open and can be studied, and modified, by anyone, and the modifications must be returned to the community.

Linus Torvalds may be the “father” and leader in the development of the system, but he has the help of a veritable army of maintainers and developers, working voluntarily or employed by companies like Intel, Google, RedHat and many others, each collaborating with a part of the project.

This makes the system incredibly flexible and adaptable, running just as well on a cheap card like the Raspberry Pi, where it’s the foundation for a variety of projects, as it does on Fugaku, the world’s most powerful supercomputer. When a new hardware platform emerges, Linux is usually the first operating system to run on it.

Extraterrestrial penguin: the Ingenuity helicopter, which is helping to explore Mars, runs Linux. Image: NASA/JPL

According to an annual global study by SUSE, one of the oldest Open Source software companies, out of 800 IT leaders, open source is underpinning the latest innovation and core technologies. Three data indicate this:

85% of leaders agree that open source enables cutting-edge innovation

84% of leaders see open source as a way to cost-effectively generate innovation

82% of leaders say they feel optimistic about the future of open source

Five Fun Facts About Linux

It has two birthdays: there is a dispute over what is the “date of birth” of Linux. Some say it is August 25, 1995, when Torvalds publicly announced the project. Others say it’s September 17, 1991, when the source code for version 0.0.1 was made publicly available. It would have another name: torvalds wanted the operating system to be called Freax, a mix of “Free”, “Freak” and X (representing Unix). But Ari Lemke, a colleague of Torvalds at the Helsinki University of Technology and a volunteer administrator of the FTP server where the code would be published, thought that would not be a good name, and renamed the folder with the files to “Linux” without consulting Torvalds. It is part of a whole: Linux is, in essence, just a kernel, the core of an operating system, developed and maintained by thousands of developers, whether individual volunteers or employees of large corporations. In fact, the Linux kernel has over 8 million lines of code and over 1,000 contributors each release. Combining the kernel with tools and applications gives rise to a Linux “distribution”. These distributions can be created by groups of volunteers (such as the Debian and Slackware projects) or companies that offer support and associated services such as SuSE, RedHat, Canonical, and many others. It’s everywhere: social networks, games, cars, NASA, TVs, eReaders, websites, the Apple website, routers, POS systems, medical devices and smart watches all run on Linux. Cloud services, NFV and SDN too. Currently, 90% of clouds are based on Linux. Electronic voting in Brazil, including electronic voting machines, predominantly uses Linux. 3D modeling of the movie Avatar was made possible with Linux. Even though it’s an operating system, Linux is the biggest phenomenon in the IT industry. Continues to grow: Thirty years later, the open source ecosystem powered by the creation of Linux continues to grow. Currently, it is a community of 56 million employees.

