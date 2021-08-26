At ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’, Taís Araújo reveals crush on Marcelinho Carioca

After ex-player Marcelinho Carioca was unmasked at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’, Taís Araújo surprised the audience with the revelation

Taís Araújo (42) surprised the audience by making a revelation involving Marcelinho Carioca (49).

This last Tuesday, 24, the former football player was unmasked in the The Masked Singer Brazil, TV Globo program presented by Ivete Sangalo (49) and took all the jurors by surprise, especially the actress.

Upon discovering that Marcelinho was the artist dressed as a coconut tree, Taís revealed that he already had a crush on the former player: “I would never have thought it was you. How surprising, Marcelinho was my teenage crush. I had a spectacular picture of him, right on my bedroom wall. He was loved all over Brazil. When would we think he would show up here and leave emotional?”, she spoke about the Corinthians idol.

Marcelinho Carioca is thrilled to be unmasked at ‘The Masked Singer BR’

Marcelinho Carioca (49) was the third unmasked of the The Masked Singer Brazil. Dressed as a coconut tree, the former player released his voice with the song “I fell in love with the wrong person”, from the Exaltasamba group, and “Soulmate”, in Fabio Jr. (67), but ended up losing the battle to the Sunflower character. After being unmasked, Marcelinho was moved when he recalled his life story and revealed that he took a singing lesson for his participation.





