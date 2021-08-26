Atlético-MG receives news about fans in decision against Palmeiras in Mineirão

Jackson Machado Pinto, Health Secretary of Belo Horizonte, revealed that the confrontation between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras on September 28 must have fans in Mineirão. It will be the return match of the 2021 Copa Libertadores de America semifinals.

“It is very likely that we have good news, yes, for the next Libertadores match against Atlético and, why not say, for the other matches of Cruzeiro and maybe of América, if they decide to have an audience”, said the professional.

Facing River Plate for the quarterfinals, the Athletic fans did not respect the protocols against the new coronavirus. There was crowding and few people wore a mask, which greatly irritated the mayor of Belo Horizonte. Cruzeiro faced Confiança for the Series B of Brasileirão, also with the presence of their fans.

Palmeiras will follow the Government’s schedule

On the other hand, Palmeiras will not force any bar to have the presence of their fans. Maurício Galiotte confirmed in a statement that Verdão will play the first match of the semifinal at Allianz Parque.

Alviverde was able to change the stage of the match in order to release its fans, but preferred to follow the isonomy and schedule imposed by the Government of SP.

