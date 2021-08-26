Atltico hires Pablo Ruan, fire survivor at Flamengo CT

Pablo Ruan, new reinforcement of the Atltico youth categories (Photo: Disclosure/Instagram)

the attacker Pablo Ruan, 18 years old, changed the base category of Palmeiras for the athletic. The athlete, who arrives to play in the Galo Sub-20, signed a contract until 2023. He is one of the survivors of the tragic fire happened in the Nest of the Vulture, CT of Flamengo, in 2019. Instagram, the young player celebrated the agreement with the Minas Gerais club. “First of all, I thank God for this opportunity in my life, according to everyone who has always supported me and to Atltico for trusting in my work. I hope to contribute with what I expected,” he said.

Hired in 2020 by Palmeiras, the striker had a good start, scoring goals and contributing to the conquest of the Copa Santiago U-18. However, after being promoted to the U-20, he lost space and ended up leaving the club.

tragedy

In February 2019, Pablo Ruan experienced the fire that left ten dead at Ninho do Urubu, CT do Flamengo, in Rio de Janeiro. “In the beginning, it was all very difficult because of what happened. I lost two friends, practically brothers. God gave me strength,” said epoch.

player sheet

Name: Pablo Ruan Messias Cardozo

Birth: 02/01/2003 (18 years old)

Natural from: Curitiba-PR

Height: 1.81m

dominant P: right

clubs: Portuguesa Londrinense, Flamengo and Palmeiras