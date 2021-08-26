Atltico revs Flu in Rio and starts dispute in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Fluminense, by Fred, and Hulk, by Atltico, will face each other again this Thursday (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico) Just three days after the 1-1 draw for the Campeonato Brasileiro, Atltico and Fluminense face each other again in Rio de Janeiro. But the context of this Thursday’s duel is very different from that of Monday. This time, there are areas of decision – typical of knockout clashes. The teams start the dispute in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil at 9:30 pm, at the Nilton Santos Stadium. The return departure will be on September 15, at 7 pm, in Mineiro.

On Monday, former athlete Fred, with a penalty, opened the scoring for the Cariocas, who ordered the match in So Janurio, Vasco’s stadium. The equalizer was scored by Eduardo Sasha j in the final stretch of the match. The equality kept Flu on the edge of the relegation zone and made Atltico open six points ahead of the Brazilian Nationals.

If in the running points the disparity between the teams is evident in the league table, it is not possible to predict a balanced duel – despite the much greater investment made by Atltico. “Another game, another competition, other criteria, even if the Copa do Brasil no longer has a qualified goal (away from home)”, projected coach Cuca.

“It’s a totally different competition, it’s not straight points, knockouts. The first game was in So Janurio, now in a different stadium. We have to go in focused to make a good game, understand the characteristics of this competition, to take a advantage for our home,” added goalkeeper Everson.

Reencounter

There is no description for this image or gallery This will be the second time that Atltico and Fluminense meet in the Copa do Brasil. In 2000, the teams also dueled for the quarterfinals. The team from Alvinegro got the better of the draw after 3-3 (in Rio) and 2-2 (in Belo Horizonte), since the number of goals scored away from home was still a tiebreaker.

Fluminense, by the way, doesn’t have good memories of knockout matches with Atltico. In addition to the duel in the Copa do Brasil, there were two for the Copa Conmebol, in 1992 and 1993 – both ended with an alvinegra classification. The miners, therefore, were never eliminated by the opponent this Thursday.

defensive fortress

After Monday’s game, Cuca indicated: a new draw, this Thursday, would not be a bad result for Atltico. “If I had played in the Copa do Brasil and ended up in a draw, I would take home the right to play for a simple victory,” he said. For a draw or a victory, the captain of Alvinegro bets on the defensive strength of the team.

The team for the 2021 season is up against historic Atltico formations and has a great trump card in defense, despite having stars in charge of the attack (Hulk, Nacho Fernndez and, now, Diego Costa). Galo, for example, is the team with the least leak in the Brazilian Championship.

In the Copa Libertadores, the third semifinalist with the fewest goals conceded in history – three, a number worse than the two of So Paulo in 2010 and Corinthians in 2012. In the Copa do Brasil, they were also three (in four matches played). The tagging system has been effective. When it is not, it has great performances from goalkeeper Everson.

“Our team is very solid: it attacks and defends together. A team that concedes few goals will consequently be closer to victory. It is a collective effort, by the players, by Professor Cuca, who is managing to implement a very compact team. I’m being asked, I’m giving my share, making good saves and helping the team not to concede a goal,” he said.

Unchallenged as before, Everson is the first name in the Athletic’s ideal lineup. The rest of the team must be very similar to the one that started the second match against Fluminense. There is only one certain change: Nathan Silva will not play, as he already played in the Copa do Brasil for Atltico-GO. Rver or Igor Rabello take over.

Absent in the Serie A match due to injuries in the back of the right thigh, right-back Mariano and midfielder Jair are out. Diego Costa still doesn’t have the physical conditions to debut.

even flu

Fred in action during Fluminense training before facing Atltico (Photo: Lucas Merom/Fluminense) Coach Marco should not change Fluminense’s lineup, which three days ago was superior to Atltico in the first half. The trio of defensive midfielders (Andr, Martinelli and Yago Felipe) was important in the team’s reactive style as they contained well the Alvinegro advances in the initial half. In attack, Fred must be available. The center forward was substituted at half-time on Monday in pain after suffering a foul by defender Nathan Silva.

“I believe it will be another great game, of imposition by the two teams, of dispute, a lot of pressure from both sides. A classic of Brazilian football, I believe it will be another difficult game. Let’s see the best strategy to minimize errors in this match . The delivery, the energy that the fans saw, that I’m sure will not be lacking. We’ll try to play a great game here to take this advantage to Belo Horizonte,” said Marco.

FLUMINENSE X ATLTICO

Fluminense

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egdio; Andr, Martinelli and Yago Felipe; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred

technician: March

athletic

Everson; Guga, Rver (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk

technician: Cuca

Reason: first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

date and time: Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9:30 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro

referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)