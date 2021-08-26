Atltico revs Flu in Rio and starts dispute in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Fluminense, by Fred, and Hulk, by Atltico, will face each other again this Thursday (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Just three days after the 1-1 draw for the Campeonato Brasileiro, Atltico and Fluminense face each other again in Rio de Janeiro. But the context of this Thursday’s duel is very different from that of Monday. This time, there are areas of decision – typical of knockout clashes. The teams start the dispute in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil at 9:30 pm, at the Nilton Santos Stadium. The return departure will be on September 15, at 7 pm, in Mineiro.

On Monday, former athlete Fred, with a penalty, opened the scoring for the Cariocas, who ordered the match in So Janurio, Vasco’s stadium. The equalizer was scored by Eduardo Sasha j in the final stretch of the match. The equality kept Flu on the edge of the relegation zone and made Atltico open six points ahead of the Brazilian Nationals.

If in the running points the disparity between the teams is evident in the league table, it is not possible to predict a balanced duel – despite the much greater investment made by Atltico. “Another game, another competition, other criteria, even if the Copa do Brasil no longer has a qualified goal (away from home)”, projected coach Cuca.

“It’s a totally different competition, it’s not straight points, knockouts. The first game was in So Janurio, now in a different stadium. We have to go in focused to make a good game, understand the characteristics of this competition, to take a advantage for our home,” added goalkeeper Everson.

Reencounter

This will be the second time that Atltico and Fluminense meet in the Copa do Brasil. In 2000, the teams also dueled for the quarterfinals. The team from Alvinegro got the better of the draw after 3-3 (in Rio) and 2-2 (in Belo Horizonte), since the number of goals scored away from home was still a tiebreaker.

