Attack kills at least 13 and increases chaos at Kabul airport; islamic state is suspect

KABUL — At least two explosions were reported on Thursday outside Kabul’s international airport, hours after several Western countries issued warnings for civilians to leave the region, citing a “very credible” threat from members of the Afghan branch of the state Islamic. Known by the English acronym Isis-K, the group is a common enemy of the United States and the Taliban and the main suspect in the attack.

According to the Taliban, who take care of security outside the airport’s perimeter, at least 13 people were killed, including children. Reports by journalists in Kabul, however, point to at least 40 dead and about 120 people transferred to hospital. The Pentagon has confirmed that there are Americans injured and dead, but it did not say how many. According to the Wall Street Journal, at least four American soldiers were among the dead and another three were wounded.

Context: Meet the ‘branch’ of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, a common enemy of the US and the Taliban

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, one of the explosions would have occurred around Abbey Gate, the main access point to the airport. He said it was a “complex attack that resulted in the deaths of “Americans and civilians.” A second detonation, a few meters from the first, would have taken place “at or near the Hotel Baron,” a building widely used by American and British diplomats.



Clouds of smoke or dust were registered in Kabul after a massive explosion occurred outside the airport. Hours earlier, several Western countries issued warnings for civilians to leave the region at risk of terrorist attacks.

The bombings add to the chaos at Kabul airport, where US forces and those of their NATO allies were trying to remove as many people as possible before the August 31 deadline for their withdrawal from Afghanistan. About 95.7 thousand people have already been removed from the country, but thousands were still waiting outside when the explosions occurred, mainly around the Abbey Gate.

Fear of setbacks: Women’s situation is ‘red line’ in Afghanistan, says Bachelet.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on his Twitter that the group “vehemently condemns” the attack on civilians at Kabul airport, saying the bombers took place in an area whose “security is the responsibility of the United States”. A witness to the attack, in turn, told the Afghan channel TOLO News that there are “lifeless bodies and wounded people everywhere.”

British government sources told the Telegraph newspaper that preliminary information indicates that the first explosion was caused by a suicide bomber and was followed by a brief exchange of fire. Soon after, the detonation at the airport gate was reportedly caused by a car bomb. All access gates to the airport would have been closed.

The author of the blasts is unclear, but British government sources told the Telegraph newspaper that it is “very likely” that they were orchestrated by the Islamic State of Khorasan, or Isis-K. On Reuters, anonymous US government sources also said they were “fairly sure” that the group was responsible for the attack.

Established in mid-2014, Isis-K is based on former members of an equally radical group, the Tehrik-i-Taliban, Pakistan’s “Student Movement”, present in border areas between the two countries. It follows a model similar to that of other Islamic State cells — called provinces — around the world: a relative independence from the group’s leadership, based in Syria and Iraq.

Negative impact: Scenes of chaos at Kabul airport leave Biden under internal and external pressure to delay withdrawal

For days, Western leaders, including Biden, warned that there was a risk of attacks at the airport, but the warnings took on a new dimension on Wednesday night. Several countries and the Taliban itself highlighted that there were “very credible” threats from Isis-K and issued warnings for civilians to leave the airport area. Given the risks, several European countries had already suspended the withdrawal of people from Afghanistan, five days before the deadline for the US military to leave the country after 20 years of invasion.

“I cannot reinforce the desperation of this situation enough. The threat is believable, it’s imminent, it’s lethal,” UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey had said earlier on Thursday. “We wouldn’t be saying that if we weren’t genuinely concerned about the Islamic State.

Despite international warnings, however, a Western diplomat in Kabul said the surroundings of Hamid Karzai International Airport remained “incredibly crowded,” as it has been since the Taliban returned to power on 15 August. In recent days, riots in the region have left at least 20 dead, with foreign forces and soldiers from the extremist group firing to try to contain the crowd.

If the Taliban is responsible for security on the outside, it is the Americans who control the situation within the airport’s perimeter. With civilian flights interrupted, however, few Afghans are able to leave, as the removal priority is for foreign nationals and Afghans who worked for NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) forces and received visas from the countries of the Western Military Alliance.

It is not clear what the American reaction will be to the attack on Thursday. Biden is being briefed on the situation right now at the White House, along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chief of Staff Mark Milley. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Guam after a trip to Southeast Asia, participated by videoconference.