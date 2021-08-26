Awaiting their 3rd child, MC Poze and his 17-year-old girlfriend live in a mansion, and the funkeiro earns R$240,000 per month

The news that MC Poze do Rodo, 20 years old, and his girlfriend, the influencer Vivianne Noronha, 17, are expecting the couple’s third child, made a big splash. According to people close to him, the funkeiro is a present father and he always wanted to have children. He is currently living a good phase in his career, with a full bank account. Just to give you an idea, its fee is R$ 20 thousand per presentation, and its billing in concerts is around R$ 240 thousand monthly.

Known as the “Pitbull of funk”, Marlon Brendo Coutto Silva was born in the community of Rodo, in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio, but left last year to live in a luxury condominium in Recreio. It is in the two-story mansion with a swimming pool that he raises his two children, a 2-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy, and awaits the arrival of another “princess”, as he says.

Author of the hits “Tô flying alto”, funk much sung by Flamengo players, Poze makes the ostentation line, with R$ 10 thousand gold cords, rings, expensive watches, motorcycles, designer clothes, boat rides, security and luxury cars.

He and Vivianne have been together since 2019. After becoming known, and with 1.7 million followers, the funkeiro’s girlfriend started using social networks to make money with advertising and already earns her own money.

The MC, however, was already in the news not only for the music or his private life. His name was already part of the police news, as when, in March, he performed at an irregular funk dance at Fonseca, in Niterói, with crowds and armed drug dealers.