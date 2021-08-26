Axie Infinity players will have to pay taxes in the Philippines

Axie Infinity continues to catch the attention of many players with the possibility of earning AXS and SLP coins during gameplay. However the winnings may not be “state free”, with financial authorities in the Philippines saying that players must pay taxes on their winnings.

According to The Coin Republic website the Philippine Department of Finance made it clear that it intends to create a structure to monitor the winnings made through games like Axie Infinity and, mainly, to tax those winnings.

The Philippines Undersecretary of Finance, Antonette Tionko, stated that every gain made through games Pay-To-Earn (games paid with cash rewards) must be taxed.

Tionko also pointed out that in the Philippines cryptocurrencies are considered assets and therefore are within the taxation system and profits are subject to tax. Games that generate profits are already taxed.

Currency or security

For now, it’s all just a “will” of the authorities, as lawmakers still need to determine whether Axie’s NFTs and their native SLP tokens should be considered currencies or securities.

For the undersecretary, it is the Central Bank and the SEC that will decide this issue and that these factors will help determine the regulations for the taxation. “However, they are taxable and subject to profit tax, regardless of how they are defined.”

This type of action was well-awaited by regulators, after all, the inspection and control of taxes is always a relevant issue within the cryptomarket.

But as you can imagine, this is a complicated procedure and, for the time being, does not threaten the Axie Infinity ecosystem. But there is always the possibility that other countries will want to follow suit and try to find ways to tax the game in different regions.

In addition to the players’ plight, authorities are not only concerned about the players, but also the developer behind Axie Infinity. According to Tionko to Sky Mavis, Vietnamese company that develops the game is not registered with the Philippine Internal Income Office, even though it receives money within the country.

They plan to establish a new registration system for non-residents and foreign corporations to require Sky Mavis to register in the country.