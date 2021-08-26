Backstage at Fla gets agitated and Landim can “bar” hiring Flamengo; pressure takes effect

The Red-Black Nation woke up for Wednesday (25), with the news that Mengão had ongoing negotiations with defender Maicon, a former São Paulo defender who recently ended his relationship with Al Nassr, from Arabia Arabia. The initial information, that there was something between Maicon and Gávea, was conveyed by Uol Esporte.









However, as the day progressed, the fact took on different contours. With the Nation expecting a renowned defender, anxiety fueled by the strong speculation that pointed out David Luiz as a possible contract with Mais Querido, the fans mobilized to express their dissatisfaction with the possibility of a deal with Maicon.

The reverberation had an effect and at the beginning of the night, rumors began to point out that Fla plans to decline the conversations and it is very likely that the conversations will not continue, as informed by the youtuber who covers the daily life of Mengão, Felipe Fontoura. The Rubro-Negro management monitored the social networks and took into account the negative impact that only the news of negotiations generated.

As published by “UOL Esporte”, “God of Zaga”, as he became known during his time at Morumbi, is in Rio de Janeiro to define its future. Currently 32 years old, he has extensive experience in European football, passing through Porto, Portugal, where he played for almost eight seasons, in addition to Galatasaray, Turkey. In his last season, he participated in 25 matches, without swinging the nets, but contributing with 1 assist.