Bahia registers 662 new cases of Covid-19 and 25 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 662 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.05% growth rate) and 796 recovered (+0.07%). The epidemiological bulletin this Wednesday (25) also records 25 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,216,546 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,187,158 are already considered recovered, 3,056 are active and 26,332 had confirmed deaths.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,487,459 discarded cases and 232,048 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday. In Bahia, 51,766 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 8,451,452 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 76.23% of the adult population (18 years old or more), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.