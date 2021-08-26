Ball Market | Atlético de Madrid announces Matheus Cunha as new reinforcement

Matheus Cunha, a highlight of the Brazilian Olympic team, has a new home. The Brazilian striker was announced today, 25, as Atlético de Madrid’s newest reinforcement. The player signed a bond with the club for the next five years.

As had already been speculated during the week, the player left Hertha Berlin, to close a 30 million euros (BRL 189 million at the current price) deal with the Spanish club. The negotiation process did not take long. Yesterday, 25, the striker arrived in Madrid, underwent medical examinations and signed the contract.

Amid the negotiations, the athlete was left out of the last Herta Berlin game. Atlético de Madrid will be the fourth European club that Matheus Cunha will pass through. From Coritiba’s base, the forward went to Sion, from Switzerland, then played for RB Leipzig, left for Hertha Berlin and now belongs to Atlético.

At 22, the player will reinforce Atleti’s attack and has also been called up by the Brazilian national team coach, Tite, for the next games between Brazil against Chile, Argentina and Peru in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The player’s number is also already defined and Matheus Cunha will wear the 19 shirt. Player made a brief statement on the club’s Twitter and said he is happy and proud to reinforce the team.