Banco Inter will release credit card limits for over 1 million customers – Money Times

O Interbank (BIDI11) released limit on credit card for more than 1 million customers, the financial institution said in a note sent to the press this Wednesday (25).

The novelty will inject BRL 3 billion in concessions with minimum limits of BRL 500, in addition to expanding access to the cashback, benefit that returns a portion of the money paid on the invoice to the consumer.

“Our goal is to increasingly democratize access to credit cards, which play an important role in helping Brazilians with financial planning when used conscientiously,” said Inter’s vice president for Banking Products, Marco Túlio Guimarães.

Currently, Inter has around R$ 12 billion in credit granted on the card, which means that the new mass concessions will represent a 25% increase in this amount.

The bank also has the option of credit via CDB, where the interested party can invest from R$100 to R$25,000 and, consequently, use the money applied as a limit on the consumption of the card.