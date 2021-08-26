Bayern Munich applies a historic rout, beats Bremer 12-0, with four from Poplar-Moting, and advances

Entitled to four goals by Poplar-Moting, the Bayern Munchen he asserted his favoritism and applied a historic 12-0 rout over Bremer, a team from the German fifth division, in their debut in the German Cup. With the victory, the Bavarians advance to the second phase of the competition.

Poplar-Moting (4), Musiala (2), Warm (against), Tillman, Sané, Cuisance, Sarr and Tolisso hit the net.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

The home team even tried to leave early in the match, but didn’t even have time for a possible upset. Even without maximum strength, as Robert Lewandowski was not even listed, Bayern was the protagonist of a true ”luxury training” in an attack against defense game during the 90 minutes.

The Bavarian team went to the break winning by 5-0 and came back already making the sixth at the beginning of the second half. The dominance was so great that the players didn’t even celebrate anymore when swinging the nets.

To make matters worse for the home team, which was already trailing 9-0, Nobile was sent off after almost tearing the opponent’s shirt. The fans who attended the stadium recognized the effort of the team from the German fifth division and even so applauded the number 9, who left the match after being red carded, 30 minutes into the second half.

If Bayern was already completely dominating, with one more on the field, soon came the 10th, 11th and 12th.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Bayern Munich is classified and awaits their opponent, who will be defined in a draw. It is worth remembering that last season, the Bavarian team ended up being eliminated in the second phase.

The guy: Poplar-Moting

The striker scored the first, after 8 minutes of play, the third, fourth and tenth goals for Bayern in the match. The Cameroonian put on a show and scored four of the 12 goals in the Bavarian victory.

It was bad: Olatunji

Bremer’s defender failed badly in the moves that led to the fourth and seventh goals for the Bavarian team. In the first one, he handed it over to Poplar-Moting just to swing the nets. Then, in yet another bizarre mistake, he handed the ball to Tillman, who had just entered the game, to score.

upcoming games

The Bavarians return to the field on Saturday (28) to receive the Hertha Berlin, at 11:30 am (Brasilia time), at the Arena in Munich, for the 3rd round of the Bundesliga. Bremer, on the other hand, will only play again on September 2 against Leher in the German fifth division.