Bayern Munich today applied a merciless 12-0 rout in a game against Bremer SV, a semi-professional team from the fifth division, in a match for the German Cup. With the result, the Bavarian club passed the phase with leftovers and a lot of tranquility.

Striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t even listed for the match, and Bayern didn’t even come in with full force. Only Leroy Sané, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich started as starters and, even without the ‘heavy artillery’, the current champions of Germany scored five-nil in the first half.

With total domination of the game, Choupo-Moting scored three goals, Musiala scored his and Bayern also had Warm’s own goal to close the rout in the first stage after a very intense performance and with excellent offensive volume.

In the second half, with even more reserves and many base players, the dynamics of the match remained the same, with Bayern Munich dominating all the actions and crushing Bremer, no wonder, in the first five minutes they already scored two more goals, one with Musiala and the other with Tillman.

Even with seven-0 on the scoreboard, Bayern remained incisive and with offensive momentum, looking for more goals. Leroy Sané scored the eighth goal and Choupo-Moting scored his fourth goal in the game, but was disallowed for offside.

In the last 15 minutes, Bremer still had a player sent off after pulling his shirt and preventing a clear goal chance, even so, the fifth division team did not appeal in the fouls. The 9th goal was scored by Cuisance and the 10th by Choupo-Moting, his fourth in the game.

The insatiable Bayern Munich took the 11th with Sarr and, soon after, the 12th, which was scored by Tolisso at the end of the lights.

Bayern Munich’s opponent in the next phase will be determined by drawing lots and, it is worth remembering that, last season, Bayern Munich was eliminated early by a team from the second division.

Bayern Munich’s goals today were scored by: Poplar-Moting (4), Musiala (2), Warm (against), Tillman, Sané, Cuisance, Sarr and Tolisso.