Black Panther Actress Hospitalized After Action Scene

Actress Letitia Wright had an accident while filming an action scene from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to Marvel Studios, the actress was hospitalized but suffered only minor injuries and will soon be discharged. In the plot, Letitia plays Shuri, T’challa’s sister.

Sources say it was a minor accident, and that it shouldn’t delay the recording routine. The incident took place in the city of Boston, United States, but the main production of the film takes place in Atlanta. The film is the continuation of the Black Panther story, in Portuguese, Pantera Negra, released in 2018.

(Image: Reproduction/Marvel)



After the death of the plot’s protagonist, Chadwick Boseman, in August 2020, the sequel to one of the biggest hits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on the realm of Wakanda and the other characters featured in the first film.

The protagonist of Black Panther passed away on August 28, 2020. (Image: Reproduction/Marvel)



The story will also feature the return of Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler. Filming began in June this year, the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set for July 8, 2022.