Bolsonaro asks the Army to enroll his daughter in a military college without a selection process, reveals the newspaper





The president Jair Bolsonaro asked the commander of the Army, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, a special treatment for his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro, 10 years old. He also asked that she be enrolled in the Colégio Militar de Brasília without having to go through a selection process.

The information was confirmed to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo by the Army’s Social Communication Center. The agency added that the Force commander has not yet issued a decision and that he is awaiting a statement from the Department of Education and Culture.

Last Tuesday the 24th, Bolsonaro confirmed to supporters his desire to enroll his daughter in the military college.

“My daughter, from the Colégio Militar de Brasília”, said one of the pocket students to the president who was in contact in the ‘pen’ of the Alvorada Palace. “Nice. Mine should go there next year, the press is already hitting it. I have a right by law, even for reasons of safety”, replied Bolsonaro.

In 2019, the son of Deputy Poconarista Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) was enrolled in the institution, without going through a selection process, to attend the sixth year of elementary school. At the time, the congresswoman declared that she asked for the vacancy because of threats suffered by her and her son.

