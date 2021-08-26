Bolsonaro says that the solution to inflation ‘goes through the governors’

President Jair Bolsonaro once again evaluated that the Brazilian economy “is recovering”, but the recovery, according to him, “will not be as fast as many want”.

Faced with high inflation in the country, the head of the Executive said that there was a solution, but added: “I can’t solve it alone, it goes through the governors.”

“We are seeing inflation, yes, at around 7%. Of course, food is much above that, this is worrying. Although inflation with regard to food has come around the world, the whole world is suffering,” he said today to Jornal Pernambuco radio.

“We see the question of cooking gas: R$ 130 per 13 kg cylinder. We have a way out for that, but it goes through the governors, as well as the question of fuels as well,” he continued.

“The fuel is expensive, it exceeded R$ 6. At the refinery, it costs 1 L of gasoline R$ 2. Do we have an alternative? We do. But I, alone, cannot resolve this matter.

Bolsonaro listed government measures, according to him, to curb formal unemployment and “assist the most needy personnel”, such as offering emergency aid.

In the wake of criticism of state managers, the head of the Executive held the governors responsible for the crisis in the country due to the “stay at home” policy.

In the interview, the president highlighted, in addition to high food prices, the current hydrological crisis in the country. “We have sad news, but we have to unite and face these challenges.”